An Amazon worker died at a New Jersey fulfillment center during the online retail giant’s annual Prime Day event last week.

The worker’s death is now the focus of an investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, according to CBS News, which reported that details about how the employee of the Carteret, New Jersey, facility died, nor his identity, have been released.

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of one of our colleagues and offer our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time,” Amazon spokesperson Sam Stephenson said in the statement, CBS reported. “We’ve contacted his family to offer support and will provide counseling resources to employees needing additional care.”

The investigation was opened July 14.

The Prime Day event spanned two days, July 12 and 13.

OSHA has six months to complete and release its findings from the investigation.

