Delta Flight 515 from Atlanta had a most uneasy landing in Los Angeles Tuesday.

Two runways at Los Angeles International Airport were closed after the plane blew two tires while landing. No one was hurt in the incident.

Sara Margarett, a passenger on the plane, shared the harrowing experience — and the frustrating ensuing delay — on Twitter.

We start our short final onto the runway. We touchdown (maybe a little fast) when all of a sudden POW BAM right landing gear fumbles the bag and we pop 2 tires on the right. — Sara Margarett ⛵️ (@THEsaralandis) July 19, 2022

The main ordeal for passengers, as Ms. Margarett recounted, was the wait for maintenance to fix the tires so people could debark.

In another tweet, Ms. Margarett wrote “So then they say maintenance is coming to fix the tires….then they can’t fix them….so after ONE HOUR they decide to get all the humans off the plane and take them inside.”

