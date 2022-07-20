The Mega Millions jackpot is now the fifth largest it’s ever been.

The prize grew to $630 million — with a cash prize of $360 million — after no one had the winning combination of numbers to claim the $555 million jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, according to the lottery’s website.

The public will get another shot at the drawing on Friday, which will be the 28th in its current run that started on April 19.

This is only the fifth time in the lottery’s 20-year history that the jackpot has exceeded $600 million.

If someone does get lucky on Friday, it will be the lottery’s biggest payout since January 2021, when a winner in Michigan claimed $1.05 billion.

