Officials are urging caution as a heat wave that blanketed the south-central U.S. creeps into the Northeast and threatens temperatures into the 90s, if not higher.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency through Thursday. She said 12 cooling centers will be open across the city, as well as more than 50 “splash pads” at parks and playgrounds.

“It is clear that a changing climate is a risk to our health and communities. I urge everyone to stay cool and safe, and check on your neighbors during the week,” said Ms. Wu, a Democrat.

The National Weather Service said heat advisories will extend along Interstate 95, reaching upstate New York and bringing heat indices — what the air feels like when accounting for temperature and humidity — in the upper 90s and low 100s.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont activated his “Extreme Hot Weather Protocol” to ensure that cooling centers are open, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul urged residents to hunker down through Thursday.

“I am urging all New Yorkers to prepare for heat and humidity this week and to keep a close eye on the weather over the next couple of days,” Ms. Hochul said. “As New Yorkers, we take care of one another, so please don’t forget to check on neighbors, especially seniors, those with young children, and people with disabilities.”

The heat now blanketing the Northeast has plagued the central and southern parts of the country for days.

The National Weather Service said 100 million residents are under excessive heat warnings or heat advisories.

“Above-normal temperatures are expected across the region, reaching the triple digits in many locations,” it said Wednesday. “High temperatures are forecast to break several more daily records across Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas today.”

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.