A New York judge has ordered Rudolph W. Giuliani to testify before a special grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to reverse the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Mr. Giuliani, who served as Mr. Trump’s lawyer, must appear on Aug. 9 as a witness before the panel in Fulton County, Georgia, after he failed to appear at a hearing that centered on whether he could block the subpoena.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis said in court papers Wednesday that Mr. Giuliani has been served with the order to appear. The order was issued by Judge Thomas Farber in New York, where Mr. Giuliani resides.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, has been subpoenaed to testify but the senator is fighting the subpoena.

Investigators in Fulton County are looking into the pressure campaign Mr. Trump and his allies wielded after his surprising loss to President Biden in the southern state.

Republicans who run elections in Georgia turned Mr. Trump away in a series of phone calls.

Fulton County investigators say persons involved in a scheme to develop fake electors from the state could face criminal charges.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.