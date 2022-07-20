Sixteen self-appointed Georgia “electors” for former President Trump from the 2020 election are under criminal investigation, according to a new court filing by Fulton County prosecutors this week.

A 10-page document filed Tuesday reveals the individuals have been notified they are targets of an investigation and will be called for testimony before the grand jury.

They are being investigated for signing an unofficial document and representing themselves as “duly elected and qualiﬁed Electors for President and Vice President of the United States of America from the State of Georgia.”

That document was then submitted to the National Archives.

According to some media reports, the move was intended as part of the plan to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

President Biden defeated Mr. Trump by roughly 12,000 votes in Georgia.

“The special purpose grand jury has been directed to investigate the facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to possible attempts to disrupt the lawful administration of the 2020 elections in the State of Georgia, and to prepare a report and recommendation to the District Attorney regarding the potential prosecution of criminal offenses,” the court document reads.

The grand jury is expected to issue a report on its findings after reviewing testimony and examining evidence.

• Alex Swoyer can be reached at aswoyer@washingtontimes.com.