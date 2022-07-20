Vegan meal-kit company Daily Harvest has identified tara flour as the cause of a mystery illness that befell hundreds of consumers from April through June.

“We have only used this ingredient in French Lentil + Leek Crumbles and we are no longer sourcing from this producer who does not provide any ingredients for our 140+ other items. This was the first and only time we’ve used tara flour,” company founder Rachel Drori wrote in a recent update to a recall advisory.

Daily Harvest launched a voluntary recall and internal investigation after it “received approximately 470 reports of illness or adverse reactions … approximately 28,000 units of the recalled product were distributed to customers in the United States from April 28 to June 17,” according to CNN Business.

Symptoms included heightened liver enzymes that led to some patients having their gallbladders removed.

Some consumers were social media influencers who had eaten the product as part of advertising efforts.

Daily Harvest now faces lawsuits from some consumers, including content creator Luke Wesley Pearson in Portland, Oregon.

“After consuming the Daily Harvest Lentil Crumbles, plaintiff became violently ill, required hospitalization and endured the surgical removal of his gallbladder,” Mr. Pearson’s complaint says, as reported by CNN Business.

His lawsuit notes that Daily Harvest “issued vaguely worded and insufficient warnings to its customers and influencers,” as cited by CNN Business.

