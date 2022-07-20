Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says former President Donald Trump called him last week in another attempt to decertify the state’s 2020 presidential results.

Mr. Vos told WISN 12 News the conversation came after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes must be exclusively located inside election offices.

The speaker turned Mr. Trump down.

“It’s very consistent,” said Mr. Vos, a Republican. “He makes his case, which I respect. He would like us to do something different in Wisconsin. I explained it’s not allowed under the constitution. He has a different opinion, and then he put out the tweet. So that’s it.”

Mr. Trump blasted Mr. Vos on Truth Social, the social media platform he started after he was kicked off Twitter for his comments around the Jan. 6, 2021, pro-Trump attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“Looks like Speaker Robin Vos, a long time professional RINO always looking to guard his flank, will be doing nothing about the amazing Wisconsin Supreme Court decision,” Mr. Trump wrote, using a pejorative referring to “Republican in Name Only.”

Mr. Vos said Mr. Trump did not understand the impact of the ruling.

“The court case as you read it does not go back and say what happened in 2020 was illegal,” Mr. Vos said. “It just says going forward it can’t happen.”

The conversation is the latest sign that Mr. Trump is not letting go of his unproven claims the 2020 contest was stolen from him and handed to President Biden.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack has aired testimony in which several of Mr. Trump’s former aides say the ex-president was pushing groundless theories about election fraud.

Mr. Trump says the Jan. 6 panel is a witch hunt designed to weaken his political stature.

