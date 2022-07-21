The Coast Guard and other agencies rescued 150 migrants stranded on a sailboat on Thursday in the waters off of Florida.

The migrant sailboat had run aground off Boca Chita Key, a small island in Florida’s Biscayne National Park.

A Good Samaritan spotted the grounded boat Thursday morning and alerted authorities, according to Miami ABC affiliate WPLG-TV. Authorities threw life jackets to the passengers so that they could safely enter the water.

Passengers who required medical attention were taken to a hospital in Homestead, Florida.

Officials have not yet announced where the migrants were coming from or whether or not they will be repatriated. The Miami Herald speculated the migrants came from Haiti.

More than 6,100 Haitian migrants have been stopped at sea by the Coast Guard and other authorities since October 2021.

The boat got closer to the U.S. mainland than any other boat since March, when a vessel carrying 130 migrants landed at Summerland Key, according to the Herald.

