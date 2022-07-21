The nation’s chief immigration judge is calling it quits after sources said he faced an increasingly strident Biden administration that cut him out of decisions as it pursued a more relaxed policy toward illegal immigrants.

Tracy Short, who’d served as the chief judge since 2020, told colleagues in a note Thursday that he will be leaving at the end of this month. He praised them for their “resilience” over years of challenges, including the pandemic and new demands placed on immigration judges, according to the note, which The Washington Times obtained.

Sources familiar with Mr. Short’s decision said he was fed up with a political agenda the Biden administration has imposed on the Executive Office of Immigration Review, the Justice Department agency that runs the immigration courts.

Mr. Short is the latest departure at EOIR, an agency that is supposed to operate as an independent judicial decision-maker, but which insiders say has been captured by the Biden administration. The Times reported last month that at least a half-dozen judges hired in the Trump era have been ousted.

On Wednesday, the day before Mr. Short’s announcement, two top Republicans demanded answers from Attorney General Merrick Garland, saying the firings could violate federal civil service laws if they are deemed to have been made based on political ideology.

Sen. Charles E Grassley and Rep. Jim Jordan, the top Republicans on each chamber’s judiciary committee, pointed to the ouster last month of Matthew O’Brien, an immigration judge who said he had gotten only positive feedback from his supervisors but was let go because of what EOIR labeled “performance and/or conduct.”

Mr. O’Brien, now director of investigations at the Immigration Reform Law Institute, said pushing out Mr. Short was part of the pattern.

In the 18 months the Biden administration has been in office, it has involuntarily reassigned two of EOIR’s top leaders and pressured two others into resigning, The Times reported earlier this year. That’s in addition to the half-dozen judges ousted.

One Justice Department employee said the purge lands at the feet of Mr. Garland.

“Although the attorney general claimed he would not politicize DOJ, it has become a politicized, toxic, and hostile environment due to these actions. Without congressional or [inspector general] oversight, employees are scared, especially at EOIR,” the official said.

The Times has reached out to EOIR for comment.

Mr. Short was appointed chief immigration judge in 2020 and oversees the country’s 600 immigration judges, setting courtroom procedure and policy.

