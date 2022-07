The man who was arrested in the attack on Rep. Lee Zeldin has been identified by a Rochester TV station.

WHEC-TV, the area’s NBC affiliate, reported Thursday night that the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has detained David Jackbonis in the knife attack.

Mr. Jackbonis is being questioned but no charges have been filed in the assault, which did not result in any injuries, WHEC reported

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.