A drone flying near Reagan National Airport prompted a brief ground stop and caused more than 100 delayed flights in and out of the Arlington-based airport on Thursday.

CNN reported an advisory from the Federal Aviation Administration around 1:40 p.m. that said “drone activity near the runway at the airport” was witnessed, and that officials should “expect holding for the next two hours.”

But around 2:20 p.m. WTOP reported that the ground stop was lifted, though activity at the airport didn’t resume right away.

The station reported 110 delays and eight cancellations were blamed on the drone as of Thursday afternoon.

