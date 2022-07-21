Disney is renaming one of its Fairy Godmother positions to be more gender-inclusive at its parks in Florida and California.

Boys and girls who visit the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques in Disneyland and Disney World will now be assisted by “Fairy Godmother’s apprentices” rather than “Fairy Godmothers in training,” according to an announcement on the company’s blog, Streaming the Magic.

The change will allow employees who may not identify as women to “still be part of the process to dress up & style the children without having to refer to themselves as a female Disney character,” the company said.

The boutiques, which serve kids ages 3-12, help boys dress up as knights and girls dress up as princesses. They will reopen from a pandemic-related hiatus on Aug. 25.

The family entertainment behemoth has made headlines for how much it’s involved itself in cultural and political issues.

Business Insider reported last summer that Disney World’s Magic Kingdom park replaced its pre-fireworks show greeting of “Ladies and Gentlemen, Boys and Girls” with “Good evening, dreamers of all ages!”

This spring, employee backlash prompted Disney CEO Bob Chapek to speak out against Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which prevents teaching k-3 students about sexual orientation and gender identity, according to the New York Post.

The sparring match between Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis led to the state passing legislation that will strip the company of its special autonomous status when it goes into effect next June.

That status allowed Disney World to function as its own small municipality, where it had the power to grant licenses, levy taxes and even set its own zoning laws.

