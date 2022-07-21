Some Florida families will be receiving a one-time check that pays $450 per child from the state’s unused funds from the federal government.

The one-time payment will go out to nearly 59,000 Florida families who will get their checks in the mail by July 25 at the latest, according to multiple reports.

Only some families are eligible for the payments, which aren’t restricted in how they are used.

They include foster parents, relative caregivers, non-relative caregivers, Guardianship Assistance Program participants and families that receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) cash assistance.

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis said last week that adoptive parents and single mothers are included in that group.

The money comes from the $1 billion fund created by the American Rescue Plan Act to help needy families.

Florida received $35.5 million from the fund. If the money goes unused, it must be returned to the federal government.

