A federal investigation into President Biden’s son, Hunter, is reportedly reaching a critical stage as prosecutors weigh whether to bring charges ahead of the midterm elections.

The Department of Justice is discussing the case with Delaware-based prosecutors and consulting guidelines around politically sensitive cases, according to CNN, which cited people familiar with the talks.

Talks on charges have centered on potential tax violations and making a false statement regarding Hunter Biden’s purchase of a firearm when he would have been prevented from doing so because of his struggles with drug addiction, the report said.

The probe, which began in 2018, is being led by David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware.

It’s another headache for President Biden, who faces the prospect of GOP investigations into his family’s business ties if Republicans retake the House in November.

And it’s a fraught situation for Attorney General Merrick Garland, given the probe hits close to home for the White House.

Hunter Biden has denied wrongdoing, and the president is not being investigated as part of the probe, despite claims the younger Biden leveraged his father’s stature in foreign business dealings.

Sources familiar with the investigation confirmed the authenticity this year of Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop, which became a source of contention during the 2020 presidential election.

The laptop’s existence, which was first reported by the New York Post in October 2020, was initially dismissed by the Bidens and mainstream media as Russian disinformation.

The laptop’s hard drive contained emails, text messages, photos and other material detailing how Hunter Biden used his political connections to boost his overseas business dealings.

Sens. Charles E. Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, respectively the ranking Republicans on the Judiciary and Homeland Security committees, have presented bank records showing Hunter Biden and the president’s brother, James Biden, receiving millions of dollars from companies connected to the communist Chinese regime.

The Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC and its executives paid $4.8 million to firms owned and managed by Hunter Biden and his uncle for 14 months, according to government records, court documents, bank statements and documents from the laptop, Mr. Grassley said.

The White House this year insisted that President Biden has never talked to his son about his far-flung foreign business dealings, despite the revelations depicting more complex and intertwined family financial relationships.

A Rasmussen Reports poll this week found that 69% of likely U.S. voters believed it is likely the president was aware of at least some of Hunter Biden’s major foreign business dealings, including 49% who thought it is very likely.

Only 22% did not think it was likely that Mr. Biden was aware of his son’s foreign deals, while 10% were not sure.

More notably, the majority (62%) of voters say the president personally profited from deals with Chinese-government-connected companies, including 44% who think it’s very likely. Thirty percent said they don’t believe it is likely that the president profited from his son’s Chinese deals.

The CNN report said investigators have narrowed their focus to tax and gun-related charges instead of Hunter Biden’s financial dealings.

Hunter Biden told associates this year he paid off his more than $1 million tax bill, a move that didn’t eliminate the criminal probe but could be an attempt to lessen any penalties.

The Justice Department typically doesn’t bring charges within 60 days of an election, but there is debate about whether that would apply in this case because the president is not on the ballot in the midterm elections.

In August 2018, the last midterm cycle, prosecutors in Manhattan charged Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump’s one-time attorney, and then-Rep. Chris Collins, a New York Republican who was running for reelection.

