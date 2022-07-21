The Jan. 6 committee said Thursday night it will hold more hearings in September, taking the divisive investigation into the 2021 pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol deeper into the midterm election season.

Rep. Liz Cheney, the top Republican on the panel, said more information has come to light, and the committee members plan to spend their August recess pursuing other avenues into the probe for their return in September.

“Our committee will spend August pursuing and merging information on multiple fronts before convening in September,” Ms. Cheney said at the start of the panel’s ninth hearing.

The Wyoming Republican added that the “dam has begun to break” in their probe into the riot.

The upcoming hearings will come just ahead of the November midterms, where Republicans are poised to have a bullish year.

Members held a primetime hearing on Thursday, focused on the inaction of former President Donald Trump at the White House during 187 minutes while his supporters attacked the Capitol, trying to stop the electoral vote count of the 2020 presidential election won by President Biden.

“For 187 minutes on Jan. 6, this man of unbridled destructive energy could not be moved — not by his aides, not by his allies,” said Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, Mississippi Democrat. “Trump ignored the desperate pleas of his own family … even though he was the only person in the world who could call off the mob.”

The two witnesses who testified in person on Thursday were former Trump White House aides Matthew Pottinger, a top official at the National Security Council, and Sarah Matthews, a deputy press secretary.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.