President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing very mild symptoms, the White House announced.

Mr. Biden, who is fully vaccinated and twice boosted, will be isolated in the White House’s residence. He will participate in scheduled meetings at the White House through phone and Zoom, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Mr. Biden was scheduled to head to Pennsylvania on Thursday to talk about his plan to combat violent crime.

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” Ms. Jean-Pierre said.

The White House Medical Unit will inform all close contacts of the president, including members of Congress and reporters who interacted with Mr. Biden during his trip to Massachusetts.

Mr. Biden was previously tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday and had a negative result.

