The Republican candidate for New York governor was the target of an assassination attempt Thursday night.

According to a report on WROC-TV, Rochester’s CBS affiliate, Rep. Lee Zeldin was assaulted by a knife-wielding attacker while making a speech in Perinton, New York.

Witnesses told WROC that Mr. Zeldin was not hurt and returned to continue his speech — on criminal justice — shortly after the attack.

