A California bill signed into law this week will allow law enforcement to track certain “sexually violent predators” by using GPS.

The newly signed bill will require predators to be monitored while they are on a one-year conditional release program from a rehabilitation facility, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The bill was authored by Assemblyman Brian Maienschein after a “family-oriented neighborhood not far from an elementary school and a community center” was listed as a potential landing spot for a predator, he wrote in a February op-ed for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Sizeable majorities in the state’s Assembly and Senate passed the bill before Gov. Gavin Newsom signed it Tuesday.

The L.A. Times reported that the Peace Officers Research Association of California and the California State Sheriffs’ Association were in favor of the bill, with the latter saying that it’s in the “best interest” of the public.

