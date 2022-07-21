A new poll finds that 23% of streaming service password-sharers are using the account of an ex-lover in a trend that some have dubbed “ExFlix.”

The website FandomSpot.com reported in a survey of 5,000 adults who use Netflix, Amazon and other services that 70% use the account of a partner, family member or friend.

Four percent use an employer’s account, and 3% use the account of someone they’ve never met.

The site said it decided to poll users after Netflix announced in March that it would crack down on password-sharing amid an unprecedented decline of subscribers and revenue losses during the first quarter.

According to the survey, the average streaming account is shared by five people, with 37% of those who don’t own the account admitting they’ve never paid for a streaming subscription.

If required to pay the average monthly fee of $8.99 for a streaming service, 74% of those polled said they would do it and 26% said they would go without it.

