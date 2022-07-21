Former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon is not expected to take the stand in his criminal contempt of Congress case.

Mr. Bannon’s lawyer, David Schoen, confirmed to U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols during court proceedings on Thursday that the defense would not introduce additional evidence after the government rested its case late Wednesday.

Mr. Bannon, 68, is on trial for defying the Jan. 6 committee’s demands for documents and deposition in its probe of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

Mr. Bannon argued after receiving the subpoena that the requested documents and testimony were protected under former President Donald Trump’s claims of executive privilege, which were, at the time, the subject of a pending court battle.

The prosecution must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Bannon willfully failed to comply with a subpoena seeking pertinent information.

The government called just two witnesses to lay out what it called a straightforward case of Mr. Bannon willfully refusing to comply with demands to turn over documents and testimony after receiving a subpoena from the committee.

Mr. Bannon has pleaded not guilty to two counts of contempt of Congress. He could spend up to two years behind bars if convicted on both counts.

