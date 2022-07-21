Knott’s Berry Farm has announced a new chaperone policy for teen guests after multiple fights forced the park to close three hours early on Saturday.

The theme park in Buena Park, California, closed three hours ahead of schedule after multiple fights culminated in reports of gunshots and the police being called. Park officials attributed the closure to “unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers,” as reported by KABC-TV.

Police told Los Angeles Fox affiliate KTTV-TV that “a report of shots fired was reported with numerous 911 callers. Officers were on scene during the calls and determined there was no shooting.”

The park has now implemented a change to its code of conduct, stating that “guests ages 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to the park … Guests ages 17 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection.”

The new policy takes effect Friday, and will be in effect on Fridays and Saturdays going forward.

“This policy was put in place to ensure that all guests have the best time ever and leave happy and eager to visit again,” park officials told CW affiliate KTLA-TV.

