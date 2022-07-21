A Walgreens employee who refused to sell condoms to a woman on religious grounds earlier this month was allowed to do so under the company’s policies.

NBC News reported on a viral tweet explaining the ordeal from a customer, Nate Pentz, in Hayward, Wisconsin.

Mr. Pentz said his girlfriend forgot her birth control at home, so she went in the store to buy condoms. When she went to the checkout, the cashier said that he wouldn’t ring her up “because of my faith,” according to Mr. Pentz’s tweet.

A Walgreens spokesperson said in a statement to NBC that it has policies that allow customers to get what they need while also respecting the religious and moral beliefs of its employees.

“The instances are rare, however when a team member has a moral or religious conviction about completing a transaction, they are required to refer the customer to another employee or manager on duty who will complete the transaction, which is what occurred in this instance,” the statement said.

Yahoo News reported that the policy has been in place since 2018.

SEE ALSO: ‘ExFlix’ and chill: 23% of people who share streaming-service passwords are ex-lovers

The outlet reported on another instance from this month when a woman named Abigail Martin was denied a refill of her birth control prescription at an undisclosed Walgreens location.

Ms. Martin said she was denied by a female pharmacist who was wearing two crosses around her neck.

When Ms. Martin said she returned to the location at a different date, another pharmacist filled her prescription and said that the pharmacy has had this issue with the same employee for the previous two weeks.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.