The Biden administration on Friday announced a new $270 million security assistance package for Ukraine, which includes High Mobility Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and 36,000 rounds of ammunition.

John Kirby, the White House’s national security spokesman, said the aid is the 16th drawdown of equipment under President Biden’s drawdown authority, which allows him to send allies weapons from the Pentagon’s stockpile.

It is the second security assistance package Mr. Biden has approved this month. In early July, the administration announced a $400 million security aid package for Ukraine. Mr. Kirby said the U.S. will continue to aid Ukraine as it fights to fend off Russian invaders.

“We will have more packages of aid to announce in the weeks and months to come,” he told reporters.

The new aid package includes five more HIMARS, 580 Phoenix Ghost drones, a weapon designed to attack targets with missiles but also conduct non-lethal missions, some anti-armor systems and artillery.

The U.S. committed $8 million to Ukraine since Mr. Biden took office and over $2 billion over the past month.

