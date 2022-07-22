President Biden made his first public appearance Friday since testing positive for COVID-19 a day earlier, participating virtually in a briefing with his economic team on reducing gas prices.

Mr. Biden, 79, sounded hoarse and coughed a bit through his remarks delivered from the White House’s residence, where he has been isolating since testing positive on Thursday.

“I feel much better than I sound,” he told the group.

He did not respond to questions from reporters about how he was feeling as the press was ushered out of the event.

The White House said Friday that Mr. Biden’s symptoms are improving after one day of antiviral treatment and basic Tylenol keeping a mild fever in check.

White House physician Kevin O’Connor said Mr. Biden ran a fever of 99.4 degrees on Thursday but his temperature has been normal since then. He has a runny nose, a dry cough and a deeper voice than usual, but his oxygen levels remain normal.

Dr. O’Connor said Mr. Biden is tolerating the Paxlovid antiviral well and will drink water and use an albuterol inhaler as needed to manage symptoms.

