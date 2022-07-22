Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a message of sympathy to U.S. President Biden as he isolates himself in the White House due to a coronavirus infection, according to state media.

“In his message, Xi said that upon learning of Biden‘s infection with the coronavirus, he would like to extend his sincere sympathy to the U.S. president and wish him a speedy recovery,” Xinhua reported.

Mr. Biden and Mr. Xi are scheduled to speak one-on-one in the coming days.

Mr. Biden, 79, tested positive for the virus on Thursday. He will work from the White House residence for at least five days and return to public events after he tests negative.

The White House doctor said Mr. Biden has a runny nose, occasional cough and some fatigue. Despite his age, doctors feel his symptoms won’t progress to severe disease given his vaccination status and use of Paxlovid, an antiviral drug from Pfizer.

Then-President Trump contracted COVID-19 in October 2020, before the vaccine was available, and received monoclonal antibody treatments during a short hospital stay.

The former president frequently linked China and the coronavirus, since it was first detected in the central city of Wuhan before spreading around the world.

