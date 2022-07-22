The man who attacked Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for New York governor, was released on his own recognizance — just as the congressman predicted.

David G. Jakubonis, 43, of Fairport, N.Y., was charged with attempted assault in the second degree, arraigned in Perinton Town Court and released. Footage showed him approaching Mr. Zeldin on a stage platform late Thursday and saying, “You’re done.”

He allegedly had a blade of some kind in his hand. Mr. Jakubonis was tackled and Mr. Zeldin was not injured.

Mr. Zeldin said he predicted the suspect would be released and panned New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Democrats for weak leadership on crime.

“Law enforcement was on the scene within minutes. The attacker will likely be instantly released under NY’s laws,” Mr. Zeldin tweeted Friday.

Mr. Zeldin was speaking at a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Perinton, just south of Rochester, New York.

