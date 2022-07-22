A senior soldier killed by a lightning strike that also injured eight others this week during training at Fort Gordon in Georgia was remembered as a loving husband and father who deeply loved his country.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. Clark was an Army Reserve surgical technician assigned to the 933rd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Company when he was killed on Wednesday. The unit was attending its annual training meant to prepare medical units for military operations.

“His leadership, knowledge, experience, and love for his fellow soldiers were immeasurable. Sgt. 1st Class Clark’s smile and laughter were infectious and always brought joy to everyone around him,” Maj. Stephen W. Reinhart, his commander, said in a statement. “This especially hurts because not only was Sgt. 1st Class Clark one of my soldiers, he was my friend and brother.”

The injured soldiers were taken to Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center on Fort Gordon for medical care. Army officials said seven remain there in good condition while one has been treated and released.

Sgt. Clark, 41, was a native of Springfield, Mass. He deployed four times to Iraq and Afghanistan and spent more than two decades in the Army Reserve and on active duty, officials said.

“We extend our sincere sympathies to Sgt. 1st Class Clark’s unit and his family during this difficult time,” Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, chief of Army Reserve, said in a statement. “People are our most important asset. Sgt. 1st Class Clark was a valuable member of our Army Reserve team and we are all deeply saddened by his loss.”

