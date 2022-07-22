Police in Pennsylvania shot and killed a large pet snake Wednesday afternoon after it was found wrapped around its unresponsive owner’s neck.

The Upper Macungie Township Police said that they arrived at a home in Fogelsville, which is a little over an hour away from Philadelphia, to find a 28-year-old man lying on the floor with the middle portion of the snake coiled around the man’s neck.

“Trying to go hands-on with this reptile was not a smart decision because the snake was so large,” Lt. Peter Nickischer told local news station WFMZ-TV, with estimates saying the snake was at least 15 feet in length and very thick.

The lieutenant told WFMZ that the snake’s head was just far enough away from the man’s body that one officer was able to shoot the snake in the head.

The snake didn’t die immediately, but it did slink away, giving paramedics on the scene a chance to attend to the man.

The man was sent to the hospital for treatment, however, there is no further update on his condition.

