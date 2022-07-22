The Marine Corps is pulling its amphibious troop carriers out of the water while it investigates why two of them were disabled in training accidents this week during exercises at Camp Pendleton off the coast of Southern California.

One of the amphibious combat vehicles (ACV) rolled on its side in the high surf, while another apparently developed mechanical problems that resulted in both crews evacuating to safety, according to local media reports.

“The incident did not result in injuries to the Marines and sailors aboard the ACVs,” the Marine Corps officials in a statement.

Lt. Gen. David J. Furness, the deputy commandant of the Marine Corps for Plans, Policies, and Operations said a temporary pause on ACV waterborne operations was “the right thing to do” as the probe into what happened proceeds.

Current training on the land — including live-fire exercises — will continue, officials said.

Marine Corps ACVs are the replacement for the troubled Vietnam War-era assault amphibious vehicles. They are used to ferry troops to shore from Navy ships. In 2020, one of them sank off the coast of San Diego during military operations, killing eight Marines and a sailor.

