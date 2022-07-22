People are increasingly getting away with murder in America’s big cities, with police saying they’re no longer able to roll low-level offenders to get them to snitch on the big targets.

Law enforcement sources say the criminal justice reform movement sweeping states, combined with liberal prosecutors, mean they have fewer people to strike deals with, depriving them of cooperating witnesses they need to crack the murders and other serious crimes.

“Criminal justice reform is crushing investigations. I apprehended individuals on something minor and they wanted to make a deal because they didn’t want to go to jail. Now we don’t have the snitch pool of low-level offenders willing to talk about bigger fish. It’s huge and it’s such a simple concept,” said Paul Beekman, a former police officer and president of the Western New York Fraternal Order of Police.

It’s showing up in the numbers.

Washington’s police force has cleared 49% of its murder cases through July of this year, compared to 65% during the same period last year. The Metropolitan Police Department ended last year with a final 69% clearance rate.

In Cincinnati, the police have cleared 61% of homicides so far this year, compared to 71% at this point last year. They finished 2021 with a 67% clearance rate.

In New York City, the homicide clearance rate was 80% for the first quarter of this year, far above the national average of 54% but still a drop from 86% during the first three months of 2021.

Paul DiGiacomo, president of the New York City’s Detectives Endowment Association, the union that represents active and retired detectives, said police have lost their leverage over suspects.

He said resources like forensics laboratories and DNA machines are no match for a solid witness statement in a murder investigation. Such statements in exchange for a deal, enable police to work the ladder to nab bigger fish.

Mr. DiGiacomo said a 2020 state law has also left police without the ability to promise anonymity to some witnesses.

Under the law, prosecutors must give defense attorneys the names and contact data of anyone with information relevant to a case within 15 days of arraignment, even if the person won’t testify at trial. Orders protecting witnesses’ identities must now clear the extra hurdle of being approved by a judge.

Before the new law, only the names and addresses of witnesses who were going to testify had to be disclosed, giving others the benefit of cooperating and having their identity protected.

“We used to have witnesses, but informants and witnesses’ complaints are put out there now and that scares people from cooperating in these crimes,” he said.

Tampa, Boston and Dallas each have district attorneys who championed progressive platforms, including abandoning cash bail, declining to prosecute some low-level charges, not pursuing small drug cases and increasing scrutiny of police officers.

Clearance rates appear headed down in each city. Boston police have solved 31% of their murders through the first half of the year; the Tampa Police Department has cleared 49% of its murder cases; and officers in Dallas solved 54% of murders.

All three departments finished 2021 with homicide clearance rates between 78% and 85%.

The drop surprises criminologists, who say clearance rates are usually much higher at the beginning of a year before slowly dropping.

“The first three or four months are always higher because cases from the prior year get cleared in January or February. If you look at clearance rates over the year, they tend to be slightly declining as the year goes on,” said Charles Wellford, a University of Maryland criminology professor who studies clearance rates.

He said each city has unique reasons for why a rate may go up or down, though.

A spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department, said they expect their final 2022 rate to improve once they get back data and DNA evidence that takes time to process.

“There is little doubt the 2022 number will greatly improve as each case proceeds,” said Eddy Durkin, the spokesman said.

In Chicago, where the homicide clearance rate was 50% at the end of last year, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office refused to bring charges in 131 murder cases.

The lack of charges in some of these cases has resulted in criticism from Chicago police unions and Mayor Lori Lightfoot. After two Chicago police officers and a U.S. Marshal were shot in separate incidents last month, Ms. Lightfoot griped about prosecutors’ “exacting standards,” insisting people accused of serious violent crimes should not be let out of jail without bail.

Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker, a Democrat, has suggested lack of witnesses is hurting prosecutions. He proposed spending $20 million to revive a neglected witness protection program that would pay for relocation expenses for individuals who fear retaliation for cooperating with police in violent crime cases. The program hasn’t been funded in more than a decade.

The Justice Department’s Bureau of Justice Assistance has offered aid and other resources to cities with underperforming clearance rates. Justice Department experts will arrive at the city, look at the department and offer it a plan to improve its rate.

Mr. Wellford said the program has made a difference in helping struggling departments solve more homicides.

“The kinds of things the BJA offers are not expensive items, like training people better and managing them better,” he said. “Those areas are more policy and administrative changes than big-ticket items.”

