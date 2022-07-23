President Biden is recovering smoothly, after his second day of undergoing the Paxlovid treatment for his COVID diagnosis.

An update from Mr. Biden’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, said the president is now experiencing mild symptoms of sore throat, runny nose, body aches, and loose cough.

“The president continues to tolerate treatment well. We will continue Paxlovid as planned,” Dr. O’Connor wrote in a memo.

Dr. O’Connor added that Mr. Biden’s COVID infection is likely the BA5 variant, which is responsible for about 75-80% of infections in the country at the moment.

Mr. Biden will continue to isolate in the White House until he tests negative.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.