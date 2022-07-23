Activists showed up at White House chief of staff Ron Klain’s Maryland home Saturday, demanding immediate action on climate change.

Climate activist groups tweeted about their appearance on Saturday, demanding the White House declare a national emergency on climate.

“We just went to [White House chief of staff] Ron Klain’s house in Chevy Chase to tell him the climate crisis is a four alarm fire and asked him to deliver a card from our kids to [the president.] The police REFUSED to deliver our card but we know Klain heard us. Declare a climate emergency NOW!,” said a tweet by Climate Families NYC.

The group added that they had demonstrators come from New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland to urge officials to act.

“Ron Klain chose to stay in his air conditioned house instead of coming to talk to us,” the group wrote. “Shame on him for ignoring families trying to make sure we survive on this.”

Other groups tagged in the photos include the youth-led climate activist organization Sunrise Movement, People vs. Fossil Fuels, New York Communities for Change, and 350BrooklynFamilies.

Parents also uploaded photos of their children dressed like firefighters, and said they had voted for President Biden in 2020 because of his climate policies, though they argue he has yet to implement large-scale action on his promises.

