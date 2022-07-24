President Biden is in good health despite having COVID-19 and his symptoms continue to improve, his personal doctor said in a note to the White House on Sunday.

Mr. Biden on Saturday completed his third full day of Paxlovid, an antiviral therapy pill to treat COVID-19, Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The president is also continuing to receive Tylenol and his albuterol inhaler as needed for an occasional cough.

“His symptoms continue to improve significantly. His predominant symptom now is sore throat. His rhinorrhea, cough and body aches have diminished considerably. His voice remains a bit deep. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature all remain normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear,” Dr. O’Connor wrote. “He is experiencing no shortness of breath at all.”

Mr. Biden, 79, tested positive for the virus on Thursday and was experiencing mild flu-like symptoms.

He is vaccinated and has received two booster shots.

SEE ALSO: Democrats welcome sale of Spanish-speaking radio stations, say it will counter ‘disinformation’

Dr. O’Connor said that Mr. Biden will continue to isolate in accordance with CDC guidelines.

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.