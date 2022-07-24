A large sailfish leapt from the water and gored an elderly Maryland woman last week during a fishing excursion off Florida’s eastern coast.

Katherine Perkins, 73, of Arnold, was struck by the 100-pound fish’s bill on July 19 when her companions were attempting to reel in their catch, according to TCPalm.com.

“The sailfish jumped out of the water and stabbed Katherine in the groin area while she was standing next to the center console” of the fishing boat, the Martin County sheriff’s office said in a statement to TCPalm.com.

Ms. Perkins told deputies the attack happened so fast she didn’t have time to react, according to authorities.

Ms. Perkins’ companions applied pressure to her wound and took her to the hospital for treatment. Her condition was not reported.

The sheriff’s office said the incident took place roughly two miles off the shore of Stuart, Florida, in the Atlantic Ocean.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.