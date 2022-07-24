A woman from the Baltimore area was arrested in D.C. on charges of shooting her husband because, she believed, that he molested children at the day-care center that she runs.

The Baltimore Sun, citing charging documents, reported that Shanteari Weems of Randallstown shot her husband, who was not named, while the two were at the swanky Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Southwest Washington.

The shooting led to a brief barricade situation at the hotel.

Ms. Weems wouldn’t open the door when police arrived and also threatened to shoot herself, according to the paper.

Her unnamed husband told police through the door that he was shot in the head and the leg. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Authorities eventually forced their way into the room and charged Ms. Weems with assault with intent to kill and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the paper.

Police took her husband to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Ms. Weems, 50, was reportedly in possession of two guns — one in her purse, and another in the room.

She told police that several children at the day-care business she runs in Owings Mills had recently told her that her husband of five years had molested them, according to the Baltimore Sun.

The paper reported that Ms. Weems shared those accusations with Baltimore authorities, and also told police she didn’t intend to kill her husband and wanted to harm herself.

A spokesperson for Baltimore County Police told the Baltimore Sun on Sunday that Lil’ Kidz Kastle, Ms. Weems’ day-care center, is closed while her claims are being investigated.

Ms. Weems’ husband is a former Baltimore Police officer who retired from the department in 2005 then worked as a contract specialist until 2008, according to the paper.

