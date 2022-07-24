Rep. Liz Cheney, who was ostracized from her GOP leadership position in Congress for her anti-Donald Trump stance, said Sunday that she’s yet to make up her mind about a 2024 presidential campaign.

“At this point, I haven’t made a decision on 2024,” the Wyoming Republican told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I’ll make a decision on 2024 down the road. I believe our nation stands on the edge of an abyss.”

Ms. Cheney voted to impeach former President Trump, and is investigating him as vice chair of the House select committee probing last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Mr. Trump is expected to run again, but it’s unclear whether he’ll announce before or after the November midterm elections.

He has endorsed Ms. Cheney’s opponent, Harriet Hageman, in the Republican primary for Wyoming’s only House seat. The primary is set for Aug. 16.

Recent polls spell bad news for Ms. Cheney, despite her household name. Her father, Dick Cheney, served as vice president to former President George W. Bush.

A survey earlier this month showed Ms. Cheney trailing her challenger by more than 22 percentage points.

