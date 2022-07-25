Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved into a low-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida, where inmates enjoy activities such as yoga, pilates and talent shows.

The convicted sex trafficker of minors was relocated to the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institute from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on Friday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Maxwell’s lawyers previously complained that she was subjected to harsh treatment due to her association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died of an apparent suicide in the same federal lockup in Brooklyn on Aug. 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell’s alleged mistreatment included guards shining a flashlight in her cell every 15 minutes and conducting invasive searches while filming her constantly, according to the Daily Mail.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for her involvement with Epstein’s sex trafficking scheme that involved exploiting and abusing dozens of underage girls from 1994 to 2004. She was convicted last month on five charges related to sex trafficking minors.

Judge Alison Nathan, who oversaw Maxwell’s trial, reportedly recommended against moving her to Florida. The judge preferred she be sent to FCI Danbury, which is a low-security prison in Connecticut.

