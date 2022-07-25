First lady Jill Biden brushed off hecklers as she enjoyed ice cream in Connecticut last week.

Bystanders recorded the exchange, which occurred during a midweek swing through the Nutmeg State to highlight summer learning programs that help students catch up after the coronavirus pandemic.

“Your husband is the worst president we ever had,” an unidentified man shouted at Mrs. Biden as she entered a shop with Secret Service agents. “You owe us gas money.”

“Thank you, thank you for your support, thank you,” the first lady said, smiling and waving toward him and other bystanders.

The exchange, which happened before President Biden revealed his positive COVID test, underscored soaring prices for fuel and other goods — a major crisis for the White House. Gas prices have started to fall in recent weeks.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, joined the first lady at the New Haven ice cream shop.

“Discovered today that @FLOTUS and I share two common loves: teaching kids and ice cream,” Mr. Lamont tweeted.

