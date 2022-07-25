A former Google executive has joined the Biden administration’s cyber office to focus on supply chain security issues, the White House announced Monday.

Camille Stewart Gloster will start on August 1 as the deputy national cyber director for technology and ecosystem security, the White House said.

“We are excited to welcome Camille to ONCD. She is a pioneer who has led on cyber issues for more than a decade at the highest levels of government and industry. The depth and breadth of her experiences will help the Biden-Harris Administration advance key priorities, including promoting the resilience of our software and hardware supply chain, building a more diverse cyber workforce, and strengthening cyber education for all Americans,” said National Cyber Director Chris Inglis in a statement.

Ms. Gloster was most recently the head of product security strategy for Google and, before that, she served as head of security policy and election integrity for Google Play and Android. She also worked in the Obama administration as a senior cyber policy advisor at the Department of Homeland Security.

The Biden administration has expanded its cyber office in recent months amid ransomware threats from Russia and other countries. In May, the office added three new employees, including a former Microsoft executive, a former CIA official and a cybersecurity policy expert.

