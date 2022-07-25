NEWS AND OPINION:

Inside the Beltway has heard from our old friend “Deep Woods,” a thoughtful guy who indeed lives in the deep woods of New England but nonetheless pays very close attention to national political trends.

He is concerned that the White House, uh, doesn’t know what it is doing.

Mr. Woods says he is worried that the political party represented by a donkey has sunk to the level of backyard theater — back when the neighborhood performers would attempt to put on a big show, complete with dubious scripts, questionable scenery and those proverbial bad actors.

“The Democratic Party has devolved into a bunch of high school kids trying to put on a government,” Mr. Woods tells the Beltway.

BIG APPLE REPUBLICANS

Let us pause for a moment and consider the New York Young Republicans, founded in 1911 in New York City of course, and the oldest social club for young adult Republicans in the U.S.

The organization maintains a serious grassroots outreach from its Manhattan headquarters, and counts New York Reps. Elise Stefanik, Claudia Tenney and Lee Zeldin among its 16 members who hold public office.

“The New York Young Republican Club is committed to the goal of electing young conservative New Yorkers to vacant County Committee seats across the five boroughs. We like to think we’re building the future leadership of the Republican Party in New York City and beyond, one block at a time,” the organization said in a mission statement.

Meanwhile, they also host rooftop cocktail parties, seasonal gatherings and a significant monthly speaker’s series.

Appearing Thursday will be combat veteran and Townhall columnist Kurt Schlichter, a conservative broadcast commentator, and author of the new book “We’ll Be Back: The Fall and Rise of America” and “The 21 Biggest Lies About Donald Trump (and You)” — both from Regnery Publishing.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how the young Manhattan Republicans roll. Find them at NYYRC.COM.

HERE’S WHAT’S WRONG

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York — former president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops — is hearing the same inquiry time and again.

“Everywhere I go these days, the question I seem to hear most often is, ‘What’s wrong today? Why the violence, the shootings, the divisions, the vitriol in our nation, our cities, our society?’ I’m hardly the only one getting such questions: other spiritual leaders, teachers, politicians, parents and pundits tell me that they ask and get asked the same all the time,” the cardinal wrote in a Fox News op-ed released Monday.

“Let me attempt an answer, not starting with politics, the economy, or COVID, but starting with … God! Simply put, we’re in trouble because we as a people have forgotten God,” he said.

“When faith is snickered at, mocked, stored in Grandma’s attic, eliminated from the public square, or reduced to some silly, outmoded superstition, we – and the community we cherish – are in jeopardy. While faith is certainly very personal, it can never be just private, or else it becomes meaningless,” the cardinal later continued.

“So, a decline in belief, worship, creedal loyalty, prayer, and an ethic based on what God has taught in the Bible is hardly to be applauded. The toxic results are raw, destructive, and all around us, prompting that haunting question, ‘What’s wrong today?’” he noted.

YOUNG BUT NOT RESTLESS

Well, there’s no place like home. No, really. So says the U.S. Census Bureau and Harvard University.

The powerful pair teamed up to produce a study tracking the migration patterns of young Americans from childhood to young adulthood throughout the nation. It revealed that nearly six in 10 young adults live within 10 miles of where they grew up, and eight in 10 live within 100 miles.

“Even the prospect of higher earnings in more distant locations does little to change these patterns,” the Census Bureau said in an advisory.

The research addressed the migration patterns among a spectrum of races, ethnicities, ages, migration patterns and locations. It was conducted by Nathaniel Hendren, an economics professor at Harvard University; Sonya R. Porter, principal sociologist and demographer in the U.S. Census Bureau’s Center for Economic Studies; and Ben Sprung-Keyser, a Ph.D. student in economics at Harvard University.

It’s complicated. Curious?

“You can explore the patterns at migrationpatterns.org,” the federal agency said.

BACK TO SCHOOL BLUES

There are two more groups of financially vulnerable folks now affected by ineffective policy.

“The Detroit News reports parents are being forced to get ‘creative to send their kids back to school with new supplies amid record-high inflation.’ A recent study from Deloitte found inflation is driving spending per student up by as much as 8% this year,” reports Mike Berg, spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee.

“Back to school inflation is crushing parents,” he says in a terse analysis shared with Inside the Beltway.

“National Public Radio also reported Monday that persistent inflation is ‘crippling rural America.’ Expenses for rural Americans had increased by 9.2%, but their earnings only increased by 2.6%,” the analysis said.

“Every single American is still dealing with the inflation crisis Democrats caused with their reckless $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan,” Mr. Berg said in a statement.

POLL DU JOUR

• 24% of U.S. adults are very happy with their job; 35% of Republicans, 17% of independents and 23% of Democrats agree.

• 37% overall are happy with their current job; 40% of Republicans, 33% of independents and 39% of Democrats agree.

• 8% overall are unhappy with their job; 5% of Republicans, 8% of independents and 10% of Democrats agree.

• 3% overall are very unhappy with their job; 3% of Republicans, 4% of independents and 3% of Democrats agree.

• 27% overall are neither happy nor unhappy with their job; 17% of Republicans, 37% of independents and 24% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted July 16-19.

