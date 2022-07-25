President Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms have “almost completely resolved” and only a bit of nasal congestion and hoarseness remain, his doctor said Monday.

Mr. Biden, 79, completed his fourth day of antiviral treatment with Pfizer’s Paxlovid late Sunday and his blood pressure, breathing rate and temperature are “absolutely normal,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a daily memo.

“His lungs remain clear,” he wrote.

Mr. Biden remains on aspirin as an alternative to another blood thinner as he completes his course of treatment in isolation from the White House residence.

The president is holding a pair of virtual events on Monday. He will not return to public work until he tests negative, however.

Mr. Biden is responding to treatment “as expected” and has been “very specially conscientious” of Secret Service agents and other staff who interact with him in a socially distanced manner at the residence, according to Dr. O’Connor. The line in the letter seemed to respond to White House press corps questions about whether he was being careful around others.

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.