Congress needs to hurry up and codify abortion as a federal right because pregnant women are “a real issue,” as far as Vice President Kamala Harris is concerned.

Ms. Harris drew double-takes for an interview Sunday in which she urged Congress to take quick action on abortion legislation in reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision last month in Dobbs v. Jackson overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

“Listen, women are getting pregnant every day in America, and this is a real issue,” she told left-wing podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen.

Ms. Harris continued: “And we need to act with a sense of haste about what is at play, what is at stake, and codifying Roe will be an important moment in terms of putting back in place protections the folks who are at risk right now because of what the court did in Dobbs just weeks ago.”

Among those blasting Ms. Harris for describing pregnant women a “real issue” was Irene Armendariz-Jackson, a Republican congressional candidate who’s running to unseat Rep. Veronica Escobar, Texas Democrat.

“Yesterday Kamala talked like there’s a ‘pregnancy crisis,’ like women are just ‘waking up with pregnancy’ like it’s a disease,” tweeted Ms. Armendariz-Jackson. “Anything to justify the Democrats’ insane need for abortion.”

“Women are getting pregnant every day in America and this is a real issue.”



— Kamala Harrispic.twitter.com/hWErnMztJf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2022

Media Research Center commentator Patrick Taylor asked: “Nonsensical word salad, Freudian slip, or legitimately concerning political argument?”

“This is the game the American public is forced to play all too often with Vice President Kamala Harris,” he said in a Monday post.

Janet Morana, co-founder of the pro-life Silent No More Awareness Campaign, asked why abortion was the vice president’s fallback.

“Our @VP says ‘women are getting pregnant every day in America and this is a real issue.’ And of course #abortion is the only solution to this ‘issue.’ Shouldn’t it be concerning that the party in power doesn’t want to let anyone out of the womb alive?” tweeted Ms. Morana.

A few commenters pointed out that she referred to pregnant women instead of “pregnant people,” despite the Biden administration’s efforts to be transgender-inclusive.

“What about all the men that are getting pregnant?” cracked one tweeter.

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.