A pedestrian in New York City was hit by a car and then robbed while he lay unconscious early Saturday morning, according to video released by the New York Police Department.

Police said that the 39-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition.

He was crossing a street in the Bronx around 6:40 a.m. when a black sedan slammed into him and flung the victim in the air before he landed on the pavement.

Video shows a suspect running up to the man’s unconscious body and quickly taking items from his pockets.

The same suspect appears to return moments later to inspect the man’s pockets again, this time rolling the victim’s limp body over to scan for more items.

