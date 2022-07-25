Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida turned heads over the weekend by mocking pro-choice activists as ugly women who are unlikely to become pregnant, anyway.

“Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb,” Mr. Gaetz, a Republican, told the Turning Point USA action summit in Tampa, Florida.

Mr. Gaetz spoke amid nationwide fervor over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that extended a national right to abortion, leaving the matter to the states.

Democrats and the Biden administration are scrambling to shore up contraception access and or provide safe havens for women who travel away from states where abortion is now restricted.

Protests have erupted across the country, including one in front of the Supreme Court where a number of Democratic members of Congress were arrested.

Mr. Gaetz called the protesters “odious on the inside and out.”

“They’re like 5-foot-2, 350 pounds and they’re like, ‘Give me my abortions or I’ll get up and march and protest.’ And I’m thinking, ‘March? You look like you got ankles weaker than the legal reasoning behind Roe vs. Wade.’ A few of them need to get up and march. They need to get up and march for like an hour a day, swing those arms, get the blood pumping, maybe mix in a salad.”

