President Biden completed his antiviral treatment course for COVID-19 and feels well enough to restart his exercise routine, his doctor said Tuesday.

Mr. Biden’s symptoms have “almost completely resolved” and his pulse, blood pressure, breathing rate and temperature are normal, Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a daily memo.

“His lungs remain clear,” the doctor wrote. “The president now feels well enough to resume his physical exercise regimen.”

Mr. Biden will stay in the White House residence on Tuesday, his fifth day of isolation. He is expected to resume public events once he tests negative.

Mr. Biden, who is vaccinated and twice boosted, took a five-day course of Pfizer’s Paxlovid drug.

At age 79, he was considered at high risk for severe disease and a candidate for the drug.

The White House is using Mr. Biden’s infection to make a broader point about this juncture in the pandemic.

It says the BA.5 variant, while troubling given its rate of spread, is manageable with vaccines and proper treatment and shouldn’t upend American life.

