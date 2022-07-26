Chris Cuomo is getting after it again.

The fired CNN primetime host will take a similar gag at the nascent NewsNation network, he revealed Tuesday.

In an interview with NewsNation, his first since CNN dismissed him in December, Mr. Cuomo said he will host a primetime show for the network, starting in the fall, according to multiple news outlets.

“I’m going to come to NewsNation and I want to build something special here,” he told host Dan Abrams. “I have decided that I can’t go back to what people see as the big game. I don’t think I can make a difference there.”

“I’m going to do the job, I’m going to go where the news is, and I’m going to try very hard to be fair. And I want to do it here,” he said.

Mr. Cuomo has filed an arbitration claim against CNN seeking a $125 million payment over his filing and he said in Tuesday’s interview that that dispute is ongoing.

The brother of disgraced New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, was dismissed after a series of scandals involving his chummy interviews with his brother, his aiding Andrew’s fight against vindicated sexual-harassment claims, his lack of forthrightness about that, and finally a sexual misconduct claim against himself.

NewsNation is a fledgling network that, according to Variety, is looking to crack the cable-news business long dominated by CNN, MSNBC and Fox News Channel, but is averaging just 50,000 viewers a night despite having already hired such well-known anchors as Leland Vittert from Fox, Ashleigh Banfield from CNN and Mr. Abrams from ABC News and MSNBC.

