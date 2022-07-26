Rep. Glenn Thompson has drawn heat on social media after it was revealed that he attended his gay son’s wedding this weekend after voting against the House’s same-sex marriage bill last week.

The Pennsylvania Republican’s office confirmed his presence at his son’s wedding on Friday, which took place three days after Mr. Thompson voted against a bill that would enhance federal protections for same-sex marriage.

Mr. Thompson’s son confirmed to NBC News that he had married the “love of his life” this weekend, though both grooms’ identities have been protected.

The congressman’s office said he welcomed his new son-in-law into the family.

“Congressman and Mrs. Thompson were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son’s marriage on Friday night as he began this new chapter in his life,” said Maddison Stone, Mr. Thompson’s spokeswoman.

Some lawmakers dubbed Mr. Thompson’s attendance of his son’s wedding as hypocritical.

“I am forwarding this article about Republican member of Congress Glenn Thompson without comment and for your information,” tweeted Rep. Ted Lieu, California Democrat, linking an article about Mr. Thompson’s attendance.

The Respect for Marriage Act, which would codify federal protections for same-sex marriages, passed the House with a 267-157 vote. Forty-seven Republicans joined Democrats to approve the bill, which is now being taken up in the Senate.

At least 10 Senate Republicans will need to back the legislation for it to go to the White House for signature.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.