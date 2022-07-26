Baltimore County police have charged a Maryland man with sexually abusing children at his wife’s day-care center, less than a week after he was shot at a D.C. hotel over her accusations of the molestations.

Authorities said Tuesday that an arrest warrant has been issued for James Weems Jr., 57, of Randallstown, on charges of sexually abusing at least three children while working at the Lil’ Kidz Kastle daycare in Owings Mills.

The accusation came into the public eye when, according to authorities, wife Shanteari Weems shot him last week over the abuse claims.

Mr. Weems became the subject of the investigation earlier this month, according to police. He faces multiple charges.

The Washington Times reached out to Baltimore County police to clarify what Mr. Weems’ exact charges are, as well as whether their investigation started before or after the shooting incident involving his wife.

Police did not immediately respond.

He is in police custody at the D.C. hospital where he is still being treated and, according to police, awaiting extradition to Maryland.

According to District police, Mrs. Weems shot him in the head and leg at the Mandarin Oriental hotel on July 21, leading to a brief standoff at the upscale facility in Southwest D.C.

Mrs. Weems threatened to shoot herself at one point, but authorities eventually forced their way into the room.

She has been charged with assault with intent to kill and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Mrs. Weems, 50, was in possession of two guns, one in her purse and another in the room, according to legal filings.

She told police that several children at the day-care business she runs had recently told her that her husband of five years had molested them.

Mrs. Weems shared those accusations with Baltimore authorities, and also told police she didn’t intend to kill her husband and wanted to harm herself.

A spokesperson for Baltimore County Police said Sunday that Lil’ Kidz Kastle is closed while the abuse charges are being investigated.

Mr. Weems is a former Baltimore police officer who retired from the department in 2005 then worked as a contract specialist until 2008.

