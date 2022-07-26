“Jeopardy!” has decided to go for a true “Daily Double” and will appoint as permanent hosts both actress Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, a repeat champion on the show, according to the Daily Mail.

“Jeopardy!” has had Mr. Jennings and Ms. Bialik as shared hosts throughout their current, 38th season. The two had been named to fill the shoes of short-lived permanent host and direct Alex Trebek successor Mike Richards, who was also an executive producer of the show at the time.

The 39th season of “Jeopardy!” will kick off on Sept. 12, 2022.

The two hosts will rotate hosting duties to accommodate Ms. Bialik’s acting schedule. Ms. Bialik, who holds a PhD. in neuroscience, will also be the host of the next season of “Celebrity Jeopardy!”, airing in primetime on ABC this fall.

Sony has not yet officially announced the move, but the Daily Mail reports that it could be coming as early as Wednesday. Representatives from Sony have refrained from commenting.

“Jeopardy!” won another Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game Show in June.

At the time, executive producer Michael Davies told Variety that, with plans for multiple versions of the show in the pipeline, “we’re going to need multiple hosts to represent the entire audience, to represent the entire country, in order to take this franchise forward.”

An unnamed production source told the Daily Mail that the rumored hosting move “is fantastic news, our audience loves Mayim and Ken and we can’t wait to work with them both.”

Sources told Deadline that Ms. Bialik and Mr. Jennings are currently negotiating their deals to share and split the hosting role for the show.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.